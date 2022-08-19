OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure.
Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development.
“It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to turn down,” Counsell said. She declined to name the buyer.
The property was purchased by her father Robert Counsell in 1978. It was previously a bowling alley called Main Lanes, and Counsell said Huba-Huba's dancing stage sits atop the old lanes. The establishment has had a few names in that time: First it was Huba-Huba, then Main Attraction, then Breakshots before the Huba-Huba name was revived when Counsell took over from her father in 2012.
To celebrate the end of a decades-long run, Counsell said one final hurrah is scheduled for Saturday. Bands that played at the bar in the 1980s will be returning for the last show: Abandoned is playing from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by Silverback from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
She expects a large crowd of both longtime and new patrons alike. It will be like a final nod to her father who died in 2012, and a reunion with longtime friends he made along the way.
“(The patrons) keep his memory alive,” Counsell said of her dad. “And that's what's most important to me.”
Counsell has plans to stay in the industry, she said, and is set to open another bar somewhere in Lake Country. Counsell declined to say where, preferring to keep it a mystery for now.
The new place will be similar to Huba-Huba — known for its weekend nightlife — but slightly “more chill,” according to Counsell.
But before any of that can take place, Counsell is prepared for Huba-Huba's farewell today.
“I think it's going to be a blast, because so many people are coming back for it,” she said.
She wants the community to know she appreciates their patronage over the years.
“My whole family thanks them for their support,” she said.