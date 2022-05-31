A welcome mat outside of Modtique reads, “It’s always happy hour here.”
This saying sums up the lively attitude of the business’s owner and the eclectic mix of merchandise the store houses. Having opened in December of 2021, Modtique is true to its name in that it is an eclectic mix of the mod and the antique. On offer are antique pieces such as vintage suitcases and chairs, as well as tables and typewriters. On the modern end of things, one finds everything from art and textiles to candles, pottery and some mid-century furnishings. Business owner Katie Jones said, “I love finding things. I like the odd and I like using things in new ways. I like pairing the odd with the functional in a way that is aesthetically pleasing, and I like being creative.”
Jones hopes that her customers will be able to use the items they purchase at her boutique in equally pleasing and creative ways. “I curate what I buy,” she added. “I don’t just buy things willy-nilly. I try to imagine how a customer might use an item in their own home.”
Among the many items for sale are live plants, something not readily found in many of the downtown-area home goods stores. Jones offers a nice selection of succulents that are perfect for enlivening a shelf or cabinet in one’s home or for giving as gifts. A particularly attractive display in the store features an old baking table with open drawers filled with succulents. Jones has found that the plants work well as decorations or as party gifts for wedding and baby showers.
Jones is keen on supporting local artisans and hopes to work with even more of them in the future. At present she sells modernistic art, earrings, ceramics and candles made by area artisans such as earrings by Eleanor Keeler and soaps made by Fern and Nettle in Bay View.
Jones enjoys being a part of the downtown business district and appreciates the support she has received from other retailers and even from restaurant owners. She feels that Oconomowoc has become a destination for out-of-town shoppers as well as a great place for local people to shop.
“Each shop has something different to offer,” she said.