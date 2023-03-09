OCONOMOWOC — Nicholas & Associates and its sister company Wingspan Development Group have acquired nearly 59 acres in Pabst Farms and plan on proposing a new live/work/play concept for the site to the city.
Wingspan is the developer behind The Ruby at Brookfield Square project, which is currently under construction and is slated to include 231 apartment units on four stories.
“We are very bullish on Oconomowoc and excited to share our vision for Pabst Farms with the city,” said Nick Papanicholas, Jr., president of Nicholas & Associates. “This is my Wisconsin home, so I have been driving by the property for years, and it would be an honor to add to the Pabst Farms legacy. Our family has 45 years of experience in developing thoughtful buildings that contribute to communities’ quality of life – in fact, we’ve already executed some school projects in Oconomowoc that reflect that philosophy. We plan to bring that same experience to this project and work closely with residents and officials to ensure the results align with local needs for modern live/work/play options.”
Typical amenities at Wingspan apartment projects include outdoor pools, clubhouses with entertainment lounges and coffee bars, fitness centers, pet spas and dog parks, remote work business suites and conference areas and more.
“Our Pabst Farms proposal will build on the region’s growth while adding a sizeable tax base,” said Christopher Coleman, vice president of development for Wingspan Development Group. “We’re excited to breathe some new life into Pabst Farms and are working to establish the right to develop more of Pabst Farms in the future. We look forward to bringing to Oconomowoc the same attention to detail that we have mastered so successfully in our other developments.”
Nicholas & Associates is a construction management firm with offices in Milwaukee, Chicagoland and Tampa. Wingspan Development Group is a national developer focused on mixed-use, multifamily developments.