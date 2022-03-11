OCONOMOWOC — A new Jiffy Lube opened in Oconomowoc on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the location at 1610 Water Place in Pabst Farms offers vehicle tires, brakes, battery service, oil changes, alignment services and more from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
'We are looking forward to being part of the Oconomowoc community and adding another location in Wisconsin,' said Bob Cahill, vice-president of operations for Stonebriar, a franchisee of Jiffy Lube, in a press release.
No appointment is necessary.