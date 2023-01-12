New member welcomed to Hartland Chamber of Commerce

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member when Chamber Board Directors and Ambassadors from businesses throughout Hartland presented a membership plaque to Katie and Joe Grasch at Stor-It Right Hartland.
According to a statement, Stor-It Right is a brand-new facility and is the gold standard in selfstorage and mega-storage. Most units have temperature and humidity control, lights in all driveup access units, automatic garage door openers in most drive-up access units and modern, high-tech security and gate technology. There is also power available in many units for RV battery tenders or refrigerators.
The drive-up access units feature 12 and 14-foottall garage doors and extra wide drive aisles. MEGA Storage vaults that range from 25 to 65 feet long are also available.
Stor-It Right Hartland is located at 440 E. Industrial Dr. For more information, visit storitright.com.