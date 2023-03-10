OCONOMOWOC — Nicholas & Associates and its sister company Wingspan Development Group announced Thursday that they acquired nearly 59 acres in Pabst Farms and will be proposing a new live/work/play concept for the site in Oconomowoc.
“We are very bullish on Oconomowoc and excited to share our vision for Pabst Farms with the city,” said Nick Papanicholas, Jr., president of Nicholas & Associates, in a statement. “This is my Wisconsin home, so I have been driving by the property for years, and it would be an honor to add to the Pabst Farms legacy. Our family has 45 years of experience in developing thoughtful buildings that contribute to communities’ quality of life — in fact, we’ve already executed some school projects in Oconomowoc that reflect that philosophy. We plan to bring that same experience to this project and work closely with residents and officials to ensure the results align with local needs for modern live/work/play options.”
Wingspan has had Class A suburban rental communities in Oak Creek, Brookfield, Tampa and suburban Chicago. Its apartment projects’ typical amenities include outdoor pools, clubhouses with entertainment lounges and coffee bars, fitness centers, pet spas and dog parks, and remote work business suites and conference areas, according to a statement.
“Our Pabst Farms proposal will build on the region’s growth while adding a sizeable tax base,” said Christopher Coleman, vice president of development for Wingspan Development Group, in the statement.