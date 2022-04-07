Nissan dealership to be built on former Lakeland site

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The former Lakeland Auto Group car dealership located at N48-W36216 Wisconsin Ave. is being redeveloped into a Nissan dealership, according to Waukesha County officials.
Jake Heermans, senior land use specialist at the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use, said the property was purchased by Boucher Auto Group after Lakeland shuttered the doors in 2017.
The property's new 18,469 square-feet plan include 185 display spaces for new and used car sales plus a service garage, Heermans said. He said 35 employees are expected to work at the location from Mondays through Saturdays, but an opening date is not yet known.
According to Heermans, the new site plan includes $3 million in development costs. Heermans said there may also be a storm water management plan associated with the project.
The site is currently being prepared for construction.