DELAFIELD — Barkin’ Up Delafield isn’t your typical doggy daycare or boarding facility. Owner Ben Nader first opened Barkin’ Up Hickory in Pewaukee almost ten years ago and only a year ago he decided to expand — opening the doors at Barkin’ Up Delafield.
“I was living in Los Angeles at the time, and I wanted to own a business since I was like ten years old,” said Nader. “A friend of mine was taking her dog to a doggy daycare out there. I was getting the itch to move back to Wisconsin, and I was like, I can do that.”
With his passion for business and a love of dogs, opening his first facility seemed like the next logical step. After Pewaukee became a success, Nader decided to open a second location. He always had his sights set on expanding the business. He eventually came across the land where Barkin’ Up Delafield now sits.
Nader pinpointed the Delafield area for his second location because he knew that there was a need for a dog daycare in the area. He and his wife were driving past the land in 2017 and thought that it would be the perfect spot to build on. The location is ideal, located right next to Interstate 94 and Highway 83. Nader got approval from the bank and the city of Delafield. After a few hold-ups with contractors, he found a builder and opened Barkin’ Up Delafield in November of 2020.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Nader says what sets Barkin’ Up apart from other doggy daycare and boarding facilities is the personal touch that he and his employees put into their work.
Taylor Hamilton, manager at Barkin’ Up Delafield, explained that one of the biggest things that set them apart from the competition is that there is no mandatory nap time. Dogs who come for daycare or boarding get constant play time and attention from the staff. Many doggy daycare and boarding facilities charge extra for playtime or walks, but Barkin’ Up does not.
“At Barkin’ Up Delafield we have attention to detail,” Hamilton said. “We give the dogs everything that they need in the kennel at night. We have someone here early in the mornings to let them out and feed them breakfast. Somebody is here late at night to take them out again, give them dinner. We give them all the attention that they need while their parents are gone.”
Pets can lounge around on couches and chairs if they desire.
“With the Pewaukee location, I’m always here. And now I’ve got a lot of good people that are (at Delafield),” Nader said. “The familiarity of the staff is everything, everyone always knows each dog’s name and has a love for them.”
Not only do the staff at Delafield love the dogs that they work with, but they also understand dogs and what goes into caring for them.
“Our staff is very good at understanding behavioral cues when it comes to dogs. We care about animals and the customers, the owners, they’re all very kind people and we would do almost anything we could to make their dogs happy,” said Hamilton.
The employees at Barkin’ Up Delafield have an impact on their customers as well.
“It’s mind-blowing how much people care and how much people love us, even though we’re a business and that’s what we’re here for. It kind of goes beyond that,” Nader said.
Nader hopes to expand the business in the future with additional locations.