OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
Johnson contracted with hospitals across the country to help start therapy dog programs to benefit hospice patients. She classroom-trained volunteers, and assessed dogs.
“I had a really good thing going for a long time. It was meaningful work and hospitals saw the value of that in their patients,” she said.
The pandemic shutdowns and COVID restrictions left her no choice but to close. Soon there was no going into any facilities and assessing dogs was next to impossible.
“No hospice programs wanted to train volunteers because they didn’t know when volunteers would be able to go out. If they would be able to go out for those new parameters. There was so much unknown,” Johnson said.
Johnson hung in for about six or so months and thought things would change eventually. She tried to stay positive but business didn’t return.
“Policies and procedures had changed quite a bit. It forced me to take a good look at ‘what skills do I have?’ I wasn’t going to sit home and collect unemployment. I am an employable person. I had to think of another way out of it,” Johnson said.
Johnson added she is in her 50s and wondered how she would reinvent herself after three decades.
“I love to talk to people when I shop. I know everyone working in the store and know a lot of the shoppers. I will randomly talk to anybody,” she said.
Johnson said everyone has a story and she is fascinated by that. Over the past few years of the pandemic she noticed how life had changed people.
“Some people were afraid to go out and others were not. A lot of older adults were getting sick. Families started to stay home more especially with kids being homeschooled,” Johnson said.
Johnson had a light bulb moment and thought how people needed help in the Lake Country area. She had worked in food service before and is a National Restaurant Association ServSafe certified food safety manager. She had picked up a few jobs here and there in the area several years ago.
“I thought wait a minute, I may be able to use my past food service together with the needs of my community and serve my need to help people in a very different way right here,” Johnson said.
She established Icebox in response to the growing need for high-quality, consistent, customer service-focused grocery shopping and delivery in the Oconomowoc area and surrounding communities.
“We focus on providing a personalized, customer service- focused experience paired with the freshest, highest quality products available,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s goal is to take one thing off a family or person’s plate to allow them to spend more time with their loved ones. She also saw a need among the aging population in the area.
What sets her apart from other home delivery services is she knows many of her customers.
“I do whatever my customer needs in order for them to feel happy and safe, with someone they know, doing the best job for them. I want them to feel like they shopped for themselves without the angst of going up and down the aisles,” Johnson said.
For more information visit https://www.iceboxgroceries.com/.