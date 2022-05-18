OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council on Tuesday night approved several long-discussed measures, including to hold a referendum asking residents whether to increase the Western Lakes Fire District's budget and to take the first steps towards approval of a proposed multiuse development downtown.
The council unanimously approved holding a referendum regarding the WLFD on Aug. 9. That referendum will ask voters whether they would support an annual property tax increase of $80.10 for every $100,000 of property value. The city's move to host a referendum is among the district's seven municipalities that agreed to hold separate votes to gauge community support of nearly doubling the WLFD's budget with an additional $6.3 million.
That money would be used to address staffing woes, according to the WLFD. The district's current operational budget is $6.8 million.
The council also approved in a 7-1 vote to establish boundaries, prepare a redevelopment plan and designate land on Main Street as blighted.
That land located near Fowler Lake at 125-131 Main Street was purchased by Rockwell Partners in a bid to construct a proposed five-story mixed-use building with commercial space on the lower levels and condominiums above.
Several people provided feedback on the project during the meeting's open comment section; however, many others who registered to speak had already left because the council meeting began more than an hour late due to a preceding, and heavily attended, meeting and closed session on the issue running behind schedule.
The Rockwell project also seeks to include public amenities like the extension of the nearby boardwalk, public bathrooms, additional parking spaces and a warming shelter for wintertime ice skaters. The city had previously asked Rockwell to include those amenities as part of the downtown revitalization plan. The majority of speakers voiced support for the project, although some in the dissenting camp said a five-story building is too tall for the city, and Oconomowoc does not need more condos. Alderman Charles Schellpeper was the lone council member to vote against the measure.
An open house for residents to learn about the proposal is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 1 at the Oconomowoc Community Center.
In other news, the council approved and waived the second reading of rezoning 102.49 acres south of Highway K for the future expansion of the Prairie Creek Ridge subdivision.
The rezone is consistent with Oconomowoc's comprehensive plan, according to city documents.
Schellpeper again cast the only “no” vote.