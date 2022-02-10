OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council passed a second reading of an ordinance adjustment Feb. 1 to allow greater construction flexibility at the Olympia Fields development and exempt it from certain municipal codes.
Prior to passing the planned development overlay’s second reading, the council was back to discussing building heights.
Four buildings at Olympia Fields are expected to be at least five stories in height, a point of contention among some council members. But unlike during January’s meeting when the council spoke about maximum heights, last week’s meeting primarily was concerned with minimum heights.
Some on the council felt that mandating a minimum threshold would stifle potential investors.
Alderman Kevin Ellis said implementing such restrictions or minimums on building heights would “handcuff” developers. “I don’t think there should be restrictions ... or minimums,” Ellis said.
Alderman Lou Kowieski said he was surprised other aldermen were unsure about defining parameters for building size when other buildings were earmarked for catering to certain industries like medical office space.
He said there wasn’t much difference between the two when it came to restricting business.
Alderman Matt Mulder questioned whether earmarking buildings for certain types of businesses would legally prevent other industries from utilizing the space.
After discussion, a motion was made which included elimination of those earmarks; the council passed ordinance’s second reading to allow buildings up to 65 feet with a 5-foot stepback on the upper occupied level.
The motion to approve the second reading was passed 6-2 with council members Charles Schellpeper and Kowieski voting no.
The council also voted to require a final approval for the buildings based on design renderings.
Another motion made by Kowieski passed unanimously. It requires safety elements to be placed in the terrace area on Summit Avenue between Olympia Fields Drive and Pabst Road.
The ordinance now goes before the Architectural Committee and the Planning Commission.
Construction at Olympia Fields has already begun. It is located along the Highway 67 corridor in Oconomowoc and is comprised of 46 acres in total.
The property is slated to include a mixture of housing and commercial tenants. Sendik’s Food Market is the property’s first major announcement, and the construction of the grocery is expected to wrap up in autumn.