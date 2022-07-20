OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council on Tuesday night authorized staff to begin a project plan and tax incremental financing agreement for the high-profile, downtown Rockwell Partners project.
The approval includes a five-story building. That height proved to be a point of contention among many in the community who spoke out in previous public meetings. The building is slated to be mixed-use with commercial area on the first floor and condominiums on the top four floors.
The vote passed 5-3 with Alderman Chris Douglas, Alderwoman Karen Spiegelberg and Alderman Charles Schellpeper voting against it.
The Rockwell project’s footprint, located at 125-131 Main Street, is nearby the Village Green and Fowler Lake.
Immediately before the vote was brought to the floor, Spiegelberg announced she would move against Rockwell because she believes the majority of her constituents want a shorter building — four stories, not five.
“Because it is a TIF (tax increment financing), our citizens are invested in this,” she said.
TIFs allow local governments to invest in public-private build-outs by repaying those investments through taxes generated by the TIF properties.
The TIF agreement and the five-story building aspects are just a couple of the project’s aims. Also approved by the vote: plans for new public restrooms, parking spaces, an extension of the Fowler Lake boardwalk and reconfiguration of the Village Green layout.
Not included in the plan is the construction of a public community center as was previously floated by Rockwell Partners; however, the vote does allocate $50,000 for a study into locating a new community center elsewhere.
Aside from Spiegelberg’s comments, there was very little discussion on the topic. Council members had met earlier Tuesday during a Committee of the Whole meeting, and a closed-session discussion broached the Rockwell project at that time.
There had been numerous public forums on Rockwell during city meetings and at separate events organized by Rockwell Partners.
Also during the meeting, the council also approved funds to replace lead service lines in its water system. City officials said lead levels in its drinking water are below the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ health and safety requirements.
The council additionally passed an ordinance to grant themselves authority to remove “planned development” designations on grounds where the PD was not completed within five years of its approval. City staff said that will clear up clutter among its maps and provide a higher degree of efficiency.