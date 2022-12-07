OCONOMOWOC — After more than a year under the microscope, Rockwell Partners’ five-story mixed-use project in Oconomowoc’s downtown corridor is poised to move forward in the year ahead after city officials cast a pair of pivotal votes Tuesday.
On a 6-2 vote, the Common Council approved the creation of a new tax-increment district — the eighth in Oconomowoc — and adopted a lengthy document that outlines a redevelopment agreement for the site, which encompasses land at 125-131 Main St.
Rockwell’s conceptual plans for the property include ground-level retail and 20 residential condominiums in the upper floors. The development will replace a series of deteriorating buildings, which city officials have deemed blighted.
Creation of the new TID was viewed as a key lynchpin for the project since it will help serve as a mechanism to redevelop the 0.44-acre site. Bob Duffy, economic development director, said, “83 percent of the parcels are in need of reinvestment and rehabilitation.”
Duffy said the TID financing investment would amount to an estimated $5.5 million in incremental value for the site. The city’s current assessed value for the property stands at $1.39 million.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue sets a maximum life of 27 years for TIDs, but Duffy said the city’s TID No. 8 is set to extinguish in less time, according to available information associated with the Rockwell project.
“Based on the financial analysis related to these assumptions ... (TID No. 8) would be able to recover the proposed expenditures in 17 years,” Duffy said.
State statute stipulates municipalities cannot have more than 12 percent of total land mass encompassed within active TIDs. With TID No. 8 in the mix, Duffy said 5.4 percent of the city falls within a TID.
The redevelopment agreement set in motion a timeline for the project, which is expected to begin soon — first with demolition of the existing buildings, followed by site work and construction.
The document includes a stipulation that Rockwell Partners will have the right to use the city-owned Village Green park space, 105-107 N. Main St., as a staging area through Dec. 31, 2023.
German Christmas Market concerns
Several aldermen weighed in with consternation that the timeline could impact the German Christmas Market, which is slated to take place Nov. 22-26, 2023 as the extravaganza celebrates its 12th anniversary.
Duffy said efforts would be made to ensure next year’s market is still held, even if adjustments are needed.
“The event that takes place there is very power intensive and very space intensive,” Duffy said. “We will look at alternatives to keep it downtown.”
Jeff Scrima, general manager of Rockwell Partners, said the company is a staunch advocate of the German Christmas Market and would lend financial assistance if there are any disruptions next year.
“We intend to continue to cooperate with the market,” said Scrima, who was formerly mayor of Waukesha. “We want to keep them there.”
Rockwell Partners was a primary sponsor of this year’s market, Scrima said, as he pointed to the event’s importance in the city’s downtown corridor.
Aldermen Chris Douglas and Charles Schellpeper cast the dissenting votes for both agenda items.