OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Harley-Davidson to allow up to 17 commercial and recreational events at its location on Blue Ribbon Drive.
The decision was made after discussion wherein council members agreed that Harley-Davidson’s 15-plus year track record within the city was evidence that the company would be responsible stewards of the council’s expectations.
The events include Bike Nights, Friday Night Live, Saturday Rides, Honor Celebration, Medal of Honor Ride and the Hometown Rally.