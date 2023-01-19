OCONOMOWOC — Citing concerns with unclear long-range plans, Oconomowoc officials on Tuesday voted to table action on a developer’s proposed combination of two lots into one within the Pabst Farms development.
Northbrook, Ill.-based property owner Stonebridge Capital Unit 1 LLC, owner of the Interstate 94-facing Pabst Farms property, recently submitted a certified survey map to city officials that called for changes.
Portions of two existing undeveloped parcels — one 41.8 acres, the other 39.8 acres — could be combined into a singular parcel measuring 48.236 acres, according to details from Stonebridge.
The balance of the land mostly comprises an existing pond, as well as land west of the Mill’s Fleet Farm building at 1555 Pabst Farms Blvd. It will remain under the ownership of Pabst Farm’s developers, according to plans submitted to city officials.
The unknowns associated with the 48.236-acre property prompted the Common Council to table the matter when it was under review Tuesday.
City Planner and Zoning Administrator Jason Gallo said the property owners had indicated the rationale behind the lot combination was marketability and preparing the land for a future sale.
Without firm details, however, Alderman Matt Rosek said he was not comfortable supporting the lot combination.
“I don’t see this as a necessity,” Rosek said. “I see no purpose for it.”
Alderman Lou Kowieski echoed similar concerns. He described the lot combination as a “piecemeal” approach to bringing new development to the site and preferred seeing a comprehensive master plan for the entire site before any vote was cast.
To spur further conversation with the principals involved in Pabst Farms, Alderman Kevin Ellis made the proposal to have the issue tabled — a proposal his colleagues backed.
“I look forward to more conversation with the builders,” Ellis said.
While the matter was on the agenda for a vote, City Attorney Stan Riffle said, in his legal opinion, Pabst Farms representatives had the right under the law to move forward with the parcel combination.
The property is, and will remain, zoned as a general commercial district. The developer’s certified survey map did not include a request to have the land rezoned.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
■ Approved a master plan for signage throughout the Olympia Fields development.
The intent behind the document, Gallo said, is uniformity and clarity for the development’s tenants.
There are several provisions in place, including an allowance of one electronic message board sign per site. The plan also includes stipulations on directional, or off-premise, signs.
“All digital signs and off-premise signs will be required to be reviewed by the Architectural Commission,” Gallo said.
■ Adopted a resolution putting the city and council on record in support reforming Wisconsin’s shared revenue program, regarding state aid disbursements to municipalities for budgeted line items.
In a memo, Mayor Robert Magnus called on aldermen to approve the resolution in a call for Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature to work together and seek compromise.
“Since 2003, the monies paid out to municipalities has been decreasing,” Magnus wrote. “This decrease, along with budget levy limits that can only increase by a municipalities ‘net new construction,’ or by referendum, can and will impact the city’s ability to maintain essential core services to our residents.”