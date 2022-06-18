OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council is set to decide whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the downtown Rockwell project at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. According to city documents, the Rockwell project at 121-131 N. Main Street — if approved — would include a mixed-use structure with commercial property on the lower level and condominiums on upper floors. There would also be an extension of the existing boardwalk along Fowler Lake, new public restrooms and a community space.
The council established the area that abuts the Village Green as “blighted” earlier this year. There are currently vacant buildings and a commercial property in operation at the location.
Initial hearings on the proposed project were met with some criticism from residents, some of whom said the proposed structure would be too tall for Oconomowoc and could erode the city’s “small town” charm.
Other critics said the city does not need more condos, but many residents expressed excitement for the Rockwell project and said the improvements such as the additional public restrooms are needed for the downtown area.
The city’s Community Development Authority is also scheduled to take up the issue at 5 p.m. Tuesday prior to the council’s meeting.
Economic Development Director Bob Duffy recommended approval of the redevelopment plan in a memo to the council.
Olympia Fields
The council will also consider approval of design standards for Wangard’s Olympia Fields development. Those standards would regulate architectural designs, landscaping, lighting and signage.
City Planner and Zoning Administrator Jason Gallo said in city documents that the standards would provide conformity as Olympia Fields continues with its development and he recommends the measure be adopted by the council.
The city’s Architectural Committee provided preliminary approval of the standards June 8. The project includes residential, commercial and office space.