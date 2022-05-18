OCONOMOWOC — Rhodee Floral and Greenhouse marks its 100th anniversary this year.
Steve Wege of Okauchee Lake said he’s been visiting Rhodee since the 1960s. He was loading up his truck with mulch and flowers on Monday when he spoke with The Freeman.
“This is the best place to buy flowers,” Wege said. “If they don’t have it here, you don’t need it.”
Art Rhodee started the business 10 decades ago, and it has stayed in the family. Four generations have now been involved with the establishment.
Adam Rhodee, Art Rhodee’s grandson, said the 100-year anniversary is a landmark for the Oconomowoc business. He said the feat couldn’t have been accomplished without a dedicated customer base.
“Not only does the community need to support the business, the business needs to support the community,” Adam Rhodee said.
Indications of the Rhodees’ impact on the Oconomowoc community are apparent. The City Beach Band Shell where the American Legion Band plays is dedicated to Art Rhodee and his son Ken Rhodee, according to Adam Rhodee. Adam Rhodee said his grandfather, Art, founded the Oconomowoc American Legion band.
Things have changed since Adam Rhodee was growing up. People used to stop into Rhodee’s to hire the family to play music at weddings and purchase flowers for the events. It also used to take a week to set out flowers at cemeteries, Adam Rhodee said, while today it only takes a few hours.
Growing up in the Rhodee family was like growing up on a dairy farm, Adam Rhodee said, a 24/7 commitment. But he said the work has become ingrained within the family’s identity.
“It’s one of those things you don’t run from because it’s an adventure,” he said.