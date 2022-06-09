OCONOMOWOC — Food trucks continue to remain a popular destination for people who love to eat homemade and unpretentious dishes so Mike Herro is eager to get his proposed food truck court built in Oconomowoc.
Unfortunately, Mike and Ken Herro of Oconomowoc Realty, hit some delays with their plans for the food truck court to be named The Mainsail for their property from 202-310 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Oconomowoc. Mike Herro, owner and broker of Oconomowoc Realty, said when they went to submit some plans to the Plan Commission a few months ago, they were informed by the city planner that more information was needed.
“The city planner said we needed a storm water plan, so we had to sort of stop everything,” Herro said. “We weren’t aware we needed a storm water plan. Once the two buildings come down we will have a more porous surface than we do now.”
Proposed location of The Mainsail food truck court in downtown Oconomowoc
The storm water plan is being finalized and Herro said they hope to get it on a city agenda soon.
The Herros unveiled the plans for the parcel of land, about 1.67 acres in size, in July 2021. The plans called for eight food trucks, a bar, and public restrooms along with a recreational area for kids.
Herro said they have some people interested in being a part of the food truck court.
“We haven’t signed any agreements with anybody yet based on the fact that we are still a little premature in our approvals,” Herro said.
Currently, there are generally two food trucks parked in the parking lot of the former Oconomowoc Enterprise building that would be razed for the project.
When the plan was announced last year, Ken Herro, a sales agent with Oconomowoc Realty, said with the popularity in food trucks rising, cities big and small are buying into the idea of having places for food trucks to congregate.
“We’ve experienced them around the country for several years now. We want to bring more synergy to the downtown,” Ken Herro said. The proposed layout for the plan uses the existing parking in between Fowler Lake Village and the auto detailing business as the entrance to the rear parking area where there will be 42 additional spots on site. Mike Herro said the court will be themed after boats as well as inland yachting.
Originally, the hope had been to raze the buildings last fall and to begin construction this spring or summer, before the plans were delayed.