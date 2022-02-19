WAUKESHA — An Oconomowoc Harley-Davidson dealer is suing the motorcycle manufacturer over changes to online sales that the dealer says threaten to cause it substantial financial harm.
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson of Oconomowoc on Friday filed suit against Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, Inc., saying the manufacturer unilaterally changed terms of the dealership agreement between them in violation of state “Fair Dealership” laws, and is seeking an injunction stopping the manufacturer from moving forward with the changes.
An email sent to a Harley-Davidson, Inc., spokesman seeking comment late Friday was not immediately answered.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
According to the suit: Wisconsin Harley-Davidson has been an authorized Harley dealer since 2012. But it has opted not to join Harley’s optional “E-commerce Program,” in which internet sales of Harley merchandise are coordinated exclusively by the manufacturer. If a dealer opts in, it may not run its own internet sales, but is listed on Harley’s E-commerce site that directs customers to dealers that have opted into the program — for which Harley collects a fee or fills orders itself. If a dealer declines to join the program, it can run its own internet sales and ship directly to customers, even outside of sales territories, as long as the order came to the dealer — but still pays a fee to Harley. WHD’s ability to run its own internet sales “has been a material term and condition of its dealership,” the suit said.
But last June, Harley informed WHD that it was changing terms and conditions of internet sales to prohibit all dealers from filling any internet sales for customers outside a dealer’s territory, even if the customer contacted the dealer directly, the suit said. WHD objected to the proposed change, but it went into effect Jan. 1.
“In this way, Harley is unilaterally changing the competitive circumstances of WHD’s dealership, and threatening to direct substantial amounts of WHD’s internet sales to dealers who have elected to participate in Harley’s E-commerce Program or to Harley directly and collect the associated order fees,” the suit said. “Under this unilateral change, Harley is requiring WHD to participate in its E-commerce Program if it wishes to continue with substantial numbers of the internet sales that have been a vital financial part of WHD’s Harley dealership.”
The dealer alleged the change violates the state’s “Fair Dealership Law” that governs such business relations in that license grantors are prohibited from changing terms and conditions of agreements without good cause. The dealer said Harley also failed to follow the law’s requirements of 90 days’ written notice of a substantial change in competitive circumstances. “Such notice must set forth all of the reasons for the grantor’s action and must allow sixty (60) days for the dealer to cure any claimed deficiency. Harley has not complied with the notice and cure requirements of (the law).”