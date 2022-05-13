OCONOMOWOC — A grand opening celebration for Jiffy Lube at 1610 Water Place near Pabst Farms is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
A $20 discount will be applied to oil changes on those days. A dollar from every oil change will be donated to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, and the first 25 customers to purchase an oil change get a $25 Shell Gas gift card.
The Taco Barrio food truck will also be there on Friday.
The location was opened in March by franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services LLC.
“We always look to immerse ourselves in the communities we are part of, including hiring local talent, sponsoring local teams and partnering with organizations that are giving back and helping residents,” said Ben Thompson, senior vice president of operations for Stonebriar, in a press release.
Normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.
Jiffy Lube offers a number of automotive services including work on brakes, tires, oil changes and suspension systems.