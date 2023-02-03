OCONOMOWOC — The future of the former Olympia ski hill property will come into clearer focus as the Oconomowoc Plan Commission acts on rezoning and certified survey maps at its meeting next week.
The Plan Commission is to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Oconomowoc City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Among the agenda items are several related to some 236 acres on Cannon Gate Road, where Neumann Developments is asking the city to change the land use designation on the property in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, to rezone the property to commercial and residential and urban reserve uses, and to approve a planned development district to allow for zoning flexibility while locking in an overall site plan, according to a planning staff report.
The area was home to the Olde Highlander Golf Course and Olympia ski hill for decades. The project would replace them with a mix of residential units and commercial uses. Among the public benefits the staff report outlined were the elimination of blight as the golf course has become an “eyesore,” the addition of attainable housing, large amounts of green space preserved, possible active uses at the former ski hill, and an estimated $240 million added to the tax base over the next decade, the report said.
The planners’ report mentioned the developer requests a tax incremental financing district, where proceeds from improvements made to the site will go to pay off the debt before being added to tax rolls, but it has not been approved by the Common Council. The planners declined to comment further on that other than to say some improvements as part of any TIF may also be made to public infrastructure off-site.
“Several years ago, both the golf course and the ski hill stopped operating and the property fell into disarray. The property went back to the bank and then sold to a new party who held for potential redevelopment. That prior owner passed and the property currently is in the family trust. The trust is in the process of selling the property to (Neumann),” the planning staff report said in recommending the changes. “This area of the City is prime for redevelopment. With both the ski hill and the golf course no longer serving the City, it is time to convert this to a use that works for the area. With the recent reconstruction of Summit Avenue (STH 67) and the development of Olympia Fields to the east, this site is ready to go.”