TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A beer garden and concession-stand proposal for an island in Okauchee Lake was denied by the town’s Plan Commission.
Hans Weissgerber, owner of the Golden Mast Inn, brought the proposal to the town. The plan had received approval from Waukesha County for a variance to construct utility structures on the roughly 2-acre island where the July 4 fireworks are launched, but the town voted “no” during the June 20 Plan Commission meeting.
The seven-member commission voted unanimously in its decision.
“They (the Plan Commission) just felt it would be an infraction upon the neighbors,” said Oconomowoc Town Chairman Robert Hulquist. “The plan was to have temporary landings for boats, and the Plan Commission felt that once they went up they would never come down, and it would turn into a problem.”
Weissgerber said he plans to appeal the decision, adding that he doesn’t believe neighbors would be impacted by the proposed activity on the island. He described his desire to have a beer garden and venue for music and wedding ceremonies and said the effort is not over.
“We just felt it was unreasonably denied,” Weissgerber said.
The appeal has not been formally submitted to the town, according to Weissgerber.