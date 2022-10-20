OCONOMOWOC — Wangard Partners, Inc, a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, has accomplished significant steps in the development of Olympia Fields, formerly a hotel and conference center known as Olympia Resort, including the opening of the development’s main entrance located at the intersection of Pabst Street and Summit Avenue, and the beginning of construction on a new clinical building.
The main entrance to the Olympia Fields site — the intersection of Pabst Street and Summit Avenue — has officially reopened. Since June, neighbors have dealt with the heavy machinery and construction around the entrance. Wangard will now begin to remove construction materials and work to add foliage and other features, including the installation of artwork in the central roundabout.
Construction for the new clinical building is set to begin this week, starting with site improvements to the building’s underground utilities and foundation, completed by December. Wangard expects to complete the exterior of the building in early April 2023, including the exterior shell and roof enclosure. Once finished, the clinical building will add 3,200 square feet of space to Olympia Fields.
More information on the building’s occupants will be shared in the coming months.