OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will discuss the Master Sign Plan for the Olympia Fields mixed use development on Tuesday.
The developer of Olympia Fields is asking to amend the approved master sign plan for the overall development.
The updates were reviewed by the Planning Department and were recommended by the Architectural Commission on Jan. 4. The sign plan regulates the overall “Olympia Fields” development signs as well as the individual business signs.
The three items include allowing of one LED / Electronic Message Board sign per site; allowing “off-premise” advertising signs; and moving the sign originally shown in the roundabout to the entrance off Summit Avenue. All digital signs and off-premise signs will require review by the Architectural Commission.
The city has approved a redevelopment project known as the Olympia Fields Redevelopment, which allows an opportunity to create high quality and attractive commercial and residential development, as it sits adjacent to HWY 67, with close proximity to Interstate 94.
The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.