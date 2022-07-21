OCONOMOWOC LAKE — A formal investigation into an Oconomowoc Lake manufacturing facility has been opened, according to a United States Department of Labor representative.
Scott Allen, regional public affairs director with the DOL, confirmed with The Enterprise that the manufacturing company Fiberesin Industries, Inc. is the focus of an Operational Health and Safety Administration investigation.
Allen said the OSHA investigation opened on July 12 and has up to six months to complete. No additional information would be available before that time, he said.
“It could be a partial inspection, it could be a full (inspection),” Allen said. “OSHA officers will go in there and look at certain parts of the factory. Or they could go in and say, 'We need to do a full investigation of the whole facility.'” Oconomowoc Lake Police Chief/Village Administrator Jason Janicsek said he was on patrol during the evening on June 10, the day a damaging hailstorm hit the area. He drove to Fiberesin after the storm and confirmed the factory had received roof damage; workers were leaving early due to flooding in the plant, Janicsek said.
He noted many other businesses were also damaged and flooded during that weather event.
Earlier this month, The Enterprise obtained a letter sent from OSHA to Fiberesin Industries.
In the letter, dated June 21, an OSHA official wrote that complaints regarding safety concerns at the Wisconsin Avenue location had been filed. A formal investigation had not been initiated at that point, the letter said.
Concerns listed within the correspondence included reports of electrical hazards, flooding in the warehouse and falling ceiling tiles. According to the document, Fiberesin had until June 28 to report back to OSHA with an appropriate mitigation plan or else risk an onsite inspection. It is unclear whether Fiberesin failed to respond by June 28 or if their response was insufficient to avoid an investigation.
OSHA generally conducts 34,000 to 36,000 investigations per year across the country, according to Allen.
Fiberesin Industries declined to comment for this story.