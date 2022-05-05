OCONOMOWOC — Plans have been submitted for a new Panera Bread Bakery Cafe.
Wangard Partners is bringing the project forward, according to documents released by the city. If approved, the 3,600-squarefoot restaurant will be located at 1414 Summit Ave., near Goodwill and the former Kmart building.
“Wangard believes adding a Panera Bread Bakery Cafe is in alignment with community goals, will enhance the character of the [Highway] 67 Corridor, will attract additional national retailers, and will complement the adjacent Water Tower Retail Center and the recently approved Sendik’s Foods across the street,” according to project documents.
Plans show a patio area on the building's west side. Work on the Panera Bread may be completed by December 22, city documents indicate.