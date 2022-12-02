DELAFIELD — At the Delafield Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday night a public hearing for the rezoning of the Beacon Hill development was discussed and approved for Dec. 21. Everyone voted in favor of it.
Miller Marriott Construction is proposing a 28-lot subdivision located between Wisconsin Avenue and St. Johns Road between Genesee Street and Kemper Road.
To develop the subdivision, the applicant is required to amend the Land Use Plan category and Zoning from public and semipublic use to R-4 single and two-family residential.
The plan was amended from the institutional category to medium-density at the Oct. 17 Common Council meeting. They now need to rezone the property, hence the upcoming public hearing.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into how do we make this usable for the community, a nice extension to the community and to create a nice place for people to walk, move around and use the space,” said Chris Miller, owner of Miller Marriott Construction.