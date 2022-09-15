QUENCHING THIRST: River Coffee welcomes community while fulfilling mission

OCONOMOWOC — Thirst Church doesn’t want people to be thirsty anymore — both literally and figuratively. A little over three weeks ago, it opened River Coffee as part of its space in the former Tobin’s building on Brown Street.
River Coffee Manager Matt Mooney said it was always the plan of the church to have a coffee shop that would be open to the community, as well as part of the church operations. Previously operating out of the former Meadow View School, Thirst Church found a more permanent home in the empty space at 1260 Brown St. in October.
Mooney said Thirst Church has always made it a point to be a part of the community and it wants to reach more people through the coffee shop.
River Coffee purchases from a coffee company with a similar mission. Bella Goose Coffee and Roastery is based in Wisconsin Dells and also has a “heartfelt ministry,” says Mooney. According to its website, Bella Goose’s mission is to “enrich communities through people- first hospitality and empower marginalized people globally.”
In addition to brewing Bella Goose’s coffee beans, River Coffee also uses the company’s all-natural syrups. To create a “more nuanced drink,” River Coffee makes its coffee beverages out of Bella Goose’s medium roast blend called Ugly Gosling. On Sunday, free drip coffee made from the Liberation blend is given to church attendees.
“We make great coffee in a great space so (the community) can enjoy both,” Mooney said.
The coffee shop has a variety of sized tables with a photo mural of the Oconomowoc River anchoring one wall. An adjoining space that is also used by the church has an indoor jungle gym for kids to play on while their parents enjoy a cup of coffee.
In addition to coffee, River Coffee sells fresh fruit smoothies, bottled beverages and baked goods, such as Mooney’s grandmother’s recipe for sour cream coffee cake, but tweaked so it is gluten-free. In the future, the Tobin’s pharmacy drive-thru will be used as a coffee drive-thru. Overall, it has a focus on local products and companies, from its milk to its ceramic coffee mugs.
When Mooney came on board to run River Coffee, he brought with him a lifelong background in food service, from working in fine dining and catering to being a training manager for Panera.
“It helps keep me connect to the church while I get to do something I enjoy doing,” he said. Mooney attends Thirst Church.
The name River Coffee builds on the name Thirst Church, both of which refers to the Biblical message that those who know Jesus are no longer thirsty.
While the coffee shop does serve its members coffee on Sundays, it welcomes everyone seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We built it for everyone. We welcome everyone,” Mooney said. “It’s been rewarding so far and I am looking forward to doing more.”
In the future, the coffee shop plans to offer fresh fruit smoothies and other items as ordered equipment arrives.