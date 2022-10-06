OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council heard from Neumann Developments on Tuesday about a proposal for a redevelopment project near the Olympia Fields area. The proposal includes multi-family and single-family residential developments. It is zoned for up to 640 residential units on 236 acres of land.
Matt Neumann, CEO of Neumann Developments, told the council how excited he is about the project and opportunity.
“We think it’s a very critical piece of the city. Frankly, I think one person described it as the tenderloin or that or kind of the backbone of the city given where it’s located between kind of connecting downtown and connecting the Pabst Farms district along the interstate,” Neumann said.
He added it is a very large parcel and it is unique as there are not many large parcels like this around metro Milwaukee.
“It right there in the middle of the city. Its location right by the high school obviously is really important as well, and then being right along State Highway 67 gives us a lot of access opportunities in sight,” he said.
He added the historical context, which is significant for the city. The Olympia Resort was known to be a significant feature of Oconomowoc and hosted thousands of weddings over the years. There were outdoor recreational opportunities. He said they look forward to bringing that back.
“We are very excited to find ways to activate and energize that area for a lot of different family-friendly uses,” Neumann said. Neumann stressed they are under a tight timeline and hope to break ground in the spring.
“We share the city’s vision that this this can be something great, but we’re gonna have to work together on it and make it ready to become what it can be. It was a focal point and it was almost synonymous with a kind of warmth for a long time. And we think that can happen again,” according to Bryan Lindgren, project manager for Neumann Developments.
Central to the whole project is the ski hill and they want people to think it about when thinking of the south portion of the city, Lindgren said.
The developers envision bike paths, walking paths, that connect people to commercial uses.
“There’s an opportunity to bring tubing back, perhaps some learning type levels of skiing. It’s a hill that we can bring that back to this area and we have users that we’re talking with already that are really excited about that prospect outside of winter activities,” he said.
Lindgren added there is opportunity for an event venue there such as a catering business or a brewery pub operator, something along those lines to create year-round, indoor-outdoor type experiences.
No official action was taken during Tuesday’s meeting.