OCONOMOWOC — A new coffee shop is serving up cups of java and bakery in Oconomowoc.
Having opened Aug. 23, River Coffee is located next to Thirst Church in the former Tobin’s space at 1260 Brown St. In the future, the coffee shop plans to offer fresh fruit smoothies and other items as ordered equipment arrives.
According to River Coffee’s website, it sells Bella Goose Coffee, which is based in Wisconsin Dells.
“We are a new coffee shop opening on the northeast side of Oconomowoc. We all know the feeling when we find the perfect song or the best burger joint, we sought to create that feeling with the best cup of coffee,” reads River Coffee’s “story” on its website, www.rivercoffee.net.
River Coffee is open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.