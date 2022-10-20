OCONOMOWOC – Throughout the summer, Oconomowoc community members and their neighbors have been curiously watching as a former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Ave. slowly transformed into something brand new.
The wait finally over, Sendik’s Food Market opened its doors Oct. 19 for the first time with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Sendik’s owners and city officials. Grand opening celebrations will continue for the next couple of weeks with store sweepstakes, live music, fun festivities and more. The new 60,000-squarefoot grocery will employ 150 people and is an anchor store for the ongoing Olympia Fields development along Summit Avenue. Cotenants of the new location will include Planet Fitness and Pet Supplies Plus.
“Oconomowoc is such a beautiful area with a great sense of community. The wonderful downtown and growing surrounding areas make it a very special place and we’re so grateful to be a part of it. Food is all about family and friends and fun around the dinner table and we’re proud to bring true food innovations and new experiences to our customers,” said third generation Sendik’s co-owner Ted Balistreri.
MSI General of Nashotah partnered with Sendik’s Food Market to repurpose the 87,000 square feet of space at the old Kmart building, vastly improving the inside, as well as redesigning the exterior façade and parking lot.
“We’re excited to help Sendik’s bring their new store to Oconomowoc. It’s been a true collaboration between MSI General, Sendik’s and all the subcontractors,” said Ken Krahe, president of MSI General. “I think it’s great we were able to revitalize the old building and give it new life. It’s been a fun project to be a part of.”
Sendik’s Food Markets are well-known for taking grocery shopping up a notch by offering a variety of items.
Sendik’s popular reusable red bags are stocked and ready to go as the new store celebrated its grand opening in Oconomowoc Wednesday.
The new store will also feature a 10-foot-tall hydroponic garden providing leafy greens for the salad bar, an extensive Sendik’s Home department offering flowers, gifts, décor, clothing, and seasonal items. Also in this store will be made-to-order sandwiches, freshly made popcorn stand, and according to a statement, the largest wine and spirits and meat/seafood departments in the area.
“Our team is so creative and wanted to try new designs and product offerings that our customers really care about to make this Oconomowoc store really different. We get excited when we find something that is local and really delicious, and we can bring it in for our customers. We have a great partnership with our vendors and the results are truly amazing,” added Balistreri.
The Balistreri family has been serving the greater Milwaukee community for the last 96 years. The Oconomowoc store will be the 18th Sendik’s Food Market location in Southeastern Wisconsin.