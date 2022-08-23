Salt therapy, infrared sauna opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — A salt therapy and infrared sauna business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony downtown Wednesday.
The Salt Spot, at 227 E. Pleasant St. in Oconomowoc, held the event in conjunction with the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.
Family-owned, the Salt Spot provides its services to “aid in better breathing, healthier skin, sounder sleep, improved physical fitness, endurance and overall wellness.”
The press release says the treatments are drug-free, natural and safe for people of all ages.
Owner Ashleigh Nowakowski said she became familiar with salt therapy, or halotherapy, to treat her children’s sinus and ear issues in 2019.
“After a few sessions, we all started to feel a difference,” Nowakowski said in the release. “We began going once a week until COVID shut down the world. Since then, it has been my dream to open up my own salt therapy spot. I truly believe in salt therapy and the difference it can make in our lives and our children’s.”
Nowakowski has been a resident of Oconomowoc with her husband, Ryan Nowakowski, for 15 years. She previously worked as executive director of Your Choice to Live, a nonprofit organization dedicated to drug and alcohol prevention, and is the author of a book about addiction.
Halotherapy involves breathing in small particles of medical-grade salt.
“By breathing deeply, the salt enters your airway and the anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anti-bacterial properties of the salt helps clear the sinus cavities, thin mucus in the nose and lungs and absorb toxic moisture to remove harmful bacteria,” according to the press release.
Another benefit of halotherapy treatments is healthier skin, the release says.
The Salt Spot also offers infrared therapy using a light sauna at lower temperatures than typical saunas.
Three therapy rooms are located at the premises. The Relaxation Salt Cave has a Himalayan salt theme that can also be rented out by bachelorette and ladies’ night out parties. The Family Salt Room is aimed at children, families and couples. There is also a separate infrared sauna room.
Speaking with The Freeman, Nowakowski said the shop opened July 10. Since then, The Salt Room has some busy days and some slow days, Nowakowski said, and more customers are now purchasing memberships and session packages.
Prices for the Relaxation Salt Cave and infrared sauna are $15 for a first session, then $35 in successive visits, for a 45-minute treatment.
The family room costs $60 for up to five people during 30-minute sessions.
The Salt Room is closed Mondays. It is open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
To schedule an appointment, go online to www.thesaltspotll.com or call 262-354-0182 for more information.