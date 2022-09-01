OCONOMOWOC — Progress continues to be made on the future location of Sendik’s Food Market in the former Kmart building on Summit Avenue. The plan is for the 60,000-square-foot grocery store to be open this autumn.
Crews were working Wednesday on the parking lot and exterior of the building.
Sendik’s Food Market features organic and locally grown produce, as well as an array of prepared food options such as soups, sandwiches and sushi. The store also boasts a bakery department, fresh meats, wine, beer and spirits. Artisan and small-batch cheeses from around the world will also be on-hand for shoppers to enjoy. Also on the menu is a fresh seafood counter.