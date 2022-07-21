OCONOMOWOC — Sentry Equipment has acquired another company.
Sentry announced it has obtained Rebuild-it Services Group, an installer and rebuilder of products involved in wastewater treatment applications.
Brian Baker, president and CEO of Sentry Equipment, said the acquisition offers a robust service for the company to provide.
“With the RSG acquisition, Sentry gains a stronger presence in the steady growing water/wastewater market,” Baker said in a press release. “Reliable, clean water is essential for life and RSG plays an important role in preserving and growing our service and aftermarket capabilities, which provides true value for customers and builds longstanding relationships.”
Sentry will also integrate RSG’s corporate services like human resources, IT, finance/accounting and risk management.
Sentry Equipment operates in markets across the globe. It is headquartered in Oconomowoc with a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.