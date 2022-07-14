OCONOMOWOC — Walking through the rooms of the Inn at Pine Terrace has always been like stepping back in time; now, however, it has a refreshed and updated feel, while still retaining the historic charm.
On July 1, the Victorian mansion, 351 E. Lisbon Rd., reopened as an inn after undergoing over $1 million in redecorating and updates by David Byczek and Sydney Werner.
An Oconomowoc resident and owner of several downtown Oconomowoc commercial properties, Byczek said he jumped to buy the historic building after he learned it was for sale. He paid $819,000, according to the Shorewest app, for the approximately 10,000-square-foot building built in 1879 by Peter and Henry Schuttler as a summer home they called Mon Bijou, which translates to My Jewel.
The property has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places. In 1920, the property was sold and became Pine Terrace Resort, and then in 1986 it was purchased again and $1.5 million was invested in it to restore much of its lost Victorian features, according to the inn’s website.
Some of the changes to the inn completed by Byczek and Werner, include a commercial kitchen and a reduction of guest rooms from 12 to 11. The woodwork added in the 1980s remains, although some of it has been painted. The brass light fixtures added at the same time have been replaced with more modern fixtures.
Werner said she chose the furnishings for the inn with the goal of making it feel “cozy, warm and welcoming.”
The ornate wallpaper has been replaced with walls painted in neutral colors, and the heavy wood bedroom sets have been swapped for pieces with clean lines. Sometimes choosing the new furnishings came down to what they could get in time for the grand reopening, as well as new pieces with some character.
“This appeals to a wider range of clientele,” Byczek said of the new style of decorating.
Byczek is no stranger to old homes and buildings. He owns the Gilman Mansion at 238 N. Lake Rd., and has acquired and redone several downtown buildings, including the ones that are occupied by Gordy’s and Violet Blue.
“I do it because I live here and I love all of the old buildings,” Byczek said.
The Inn at Pine Terrace is off to a great start, Byczek said, explaining that the inn is full on the weekends for July and August is looking promising.
“Oconomowoc needed it,” Byczek said of the renovated inn. “They needed something a little nicer.”
Guests so far have included those who want to golf in Oconomowoc, and the greater area, as well as wedding parties.
Breakfast is still served as part of a guest’s stay. If there are six rooms or fewer occupied, then it is a continental breakfast but if seven or more are full then it is a full breakfast. There is a full-time innkeeper on site to help guests with their needs.
The space is also available to rent for special occasions, such as weddings and baby showers. In the future, the inn might play host to a club where members could come for special events, such as a chef-prepared meal or a themed event, like a sock hop.
“It would be something cool for the off-season that Oconomowoc doesn’t really have right now,” Byczek said.
The inn could also play host to Santa so children could have breakfast and cookies with him.
“The opportunities are endless,” he said.
Still to come for the inn are some commissioned works of art by artist Ben Otten. A few of his pieces hanging on a wall in the public space depict Oconomowoc area buildings, both past and present. Byczek is also proud that he and Werner were able to find an original Schuttler wagon that they will put on display in the yard.
Another feature that is under construction is a 2,200-square-foot patio that will have a full bar and a fireplace.