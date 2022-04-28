DELAFIELD — A series of interior and exterior improvements have been proposed as new life is breathed into a storied lakefront property that has been dormant for much of the past year-and-a-half.
The Plan Commission on Wednesday hosted a preliminary concept presentation for the changes proposed at the Seven Seas restaurant and banquet hall, 1807 Nagawicka Road.
In November, investors Jay Franke and David Herro of Walkers Point Property LLC announced plans of resuscitating the site, which has been a popular spot for special events and dining in a scenic setting. Saz’s Hospitality Group has been tapped to oversee the operational aspects of the new business.
“The applicant is proposing significant improvements to the property,” City Planner Amy Barrows wrote in a memo to commissioners.
While the shell of the Seven Seas building is expected to remain intact, the new ownership group is proposing a wholesale list of interior and exterior changes to spruce up the aging facility.
The list of changes includes installing a new brick chimney, replacing all exterior doors, removing a portion of the siding and replacing it with stone veneer and shingles and constructing a new entry canopy.
According to the investor’s details, a new interior floor design is also included to accommodate a three-tier business plan. The upper level has been designated for banquet and event space, the main level for the restaurant and the lower level for a private members’ club.
From her analysis and conversations with the applicant, Barrows said the rehabbed restaurant will mesh more seamlessly with the surrounding area.
“They’re going to be giving it quite a residential feel,” Barrows said during the Wednesday meeting.
Peter Damsgaard, architect of the Seven Seas refresh, said the entire overhaul could take about a year. Based on the current timeline, Walkers Point Property officials have indicated they would like to begin the venue’s metamorphosis this summer.
“We would like to start construction as soon as possible,” Damsgaard said.
Commissioners support plans
Since the agenda item was conceptual, commissioners did not take any formal action on the preliminary plans presented. The panel, however, was overwhelmingly supportive of the vision outlined.
“I think you’re on the right track,” said Alderman Tim Aicher, who sits on the Plan Commission. “The plan looks great.”
Mayor Kent Attwell, who chairs the commission, offered similar comments to the new investment group.
“Thank you very much for taking on this challenge,” Attwell said.
Seven Seas closed permanently Dec. 31, 2020. However, it reopened for one evening — on Oct. 31 — to satisfy an intricate clause related to a legal, non-confirming conditional-use permit that has been attached to the site since 1977.
Based on city code, business at a site must occur at least once within a 12-month period to maintain the legal, non-confirming status.
While the revamped Seven Seas likely will not be operational until next summer, the new owners have indicated the business will be open at least once between now and October to keep the status in good standing.