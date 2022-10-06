OCONOMOWOC — A new primary care clinic is opening in Oconomowoc. Summit Medical Specialists, 888 Thackeray Trail #201, is having a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 11:30 a.m. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and State Representative of the 38th Assembly District Barbara Dittrich will be speaking at the event.
The clinic is offering a new type of payment model for medical visits. With Direct Primary Care, patients pay a monthly membership and have access to their provider via phone, email, and text 24/7. There are no copays, no wait times, and staff is able to offer same day or next day appointments. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared fentanyl a community health crisis and clinic staff is working to combat this crisis by offering Medication-Assisted Treatment in the form of suboxone and Vivitrol to patients.
“We feel that with our experience, we will be able to provide patients who struggle with addiction a safe place to seek medical attention without judgement. Our goal is to break the stigma surrounding addiction so more people can talk about it and get help. We are excited that the Addiction Resource Council (ARC) will be providing Narcan training to the public after the ribbon cutting,” the clinic said. For more information visit www.summitmedicalspecialists.com.