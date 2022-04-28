On April 21, the Kiltie opened for the season as temperatures reached into the 60s with sunny skies.
Mullen's Dairy Bar posted a Facebook photograph April 21 featuring the season's first customer, Katie Smith, who ordered a double scoop of butter pecan ice cream.
OCONOMOWOC — In a sign that spring has arrived, the Kiltie Drive-In and Mullen’s Dairy Bar have opened.
