OCONOMOWOC — With plans for a new location, the owners of You and Your Dog are looking to roughly triple the amount of dogs they can handle on any given day.
Otto Sturm owns the training and kenneling business with his wife Kristi Kummer. They’ve handled man’s best friends in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the Mondioring World Championship and were both featured in seasons one and two of the A&E show “America’s Top Dog.”
Sturm spoke with the Enterprise as he and Kummer were leaving for Greece where Kummer is set to compete in the Mondioring World Championship. The competition includes a series of simulated police and military exercises for dogs to display their agility, strength and control.
Their passion for dog training has led them to pursue a new and expanded facility across Highway 94 from its current spot at 1265 Corporate Drive in Oconomowoc. Building plans for the new 40,854-square-foot You and Your Dog are currently going through the city’s planning process, and Sturm said he is confident the project will receive final approval.
He hopes construction will be completed around summer of next year.
“We’re maxed-out at our current location, and we need a bigger location to help more people in the community,” Sturm said.
Currently, Sturm said, the facility handles between 50 to 75 dogs per day.
The new structure across the highway would allow for about 150 dogs a day, according to Sturm.
Sturm said the greater Oconomowoc community has shown immense support for You and Your Dog’s work, and the effort for expansion is a reflection of that sentiment.
“We really love our people, and our people really love us,” Sturm said.