To the editor: My name is V.J. Scully. I am a candidate for the Town of Oconomowoc supervisor. As a lifelong, 52-year Town of Oconomowoc resident, running for town supervisor gives me the opportunity to serve the community I dearly love. I was born here, raised here, educated here, work here, and chose to stay here to raise my beautiful family of five. This is my home, and I am so proud of my town.
My priorities are: lowering taxes, preserving farmland, controlling spending, obtaining a board seat on Western Lakes Fire Board, fiscal responsibility, smart and orchestrated growth while retaining our borders, supporting local businesses, and above all, transparency for our residents.
Tax increases have had a significant financial impact on town residents. We must manage service providers and negotiate to ensure we are getting the services we are promised and deserve, while maintaining a reasonable budget without sacrificing safety. My 29 years of banking and finance experience will be an invaluable addition to the Town Board. If elected, my promise is that the citizens of the Town of Oconomowoc voices will be heard.
Actions speak louder than words and I have made it a point to act. I have met with Town Chairman Hultquist, current town supervisors, Town Planner Herrmann, Town Police Chief Wraalstad, Western Lakes Fire Chief Bowen, and Oconomowoc Mayor Magnus. Meeting with our elected and appointed officials has afforded me with a wealth of knowledge necessary to hit the ground running as your town supervisor. I want to thank the above-mentioned leaders for their time and look forward to working with them in the future.
Please vote for V.J. Scully on April 4.
— V.J. Scully, Town of Oconomowoc