To the editor: On July 29, right-wing demonstrators protesting a peaceful pride event in Watertown were joined by about 14-15 armed neo-Nazis waving black flags with swastikas shouting, “There will be blood!” While some of the groups advertised in advance that they would be there, the farright group added violent rhetoric to the bigotry already on display from the anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion extremist groups seeking to disrupt the celebration.
I attended the Pride in the Park event and was appalled by the demonstrators. Condemning neo-Nazis in our community should be an easy thing to do. At the time of writing this letter, however, there has been no statement from Senator John Jagler or Rep. William Penterman, in whose districts Watertown resides. Rep. Barbara Dittrich initially supported the demonstrators but, when notified of the far-right element in attendance, offered a false equivalence condemning performers at the pride festival and the “disturbing hate groups.” This shouldn’t be so difficult.
Furthermore, if you can condemn the armed, swastika flag-waving Nazis, you can condemn the groups that joined them on the same side of the fence making bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community, their friends, and families. They were, as one one of the demonstrators with a so-called “Christian church” said to me that day, “against the same people.” I know which side of the barricades I was on and it wasn’t the one with the hate groups.
I suggest we can in fact go several steps further than condemnation of right-wing extremists and begin to show active support for our LGBTQ community and embrace the diversity in our communities.
Hate has no home in Wisconsin. Love, however, certainly does.
— John Norcross, Oconomowoc