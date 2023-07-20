To the editor: Barbara Dittrich, Oconomowoc’s Assembly representative, is once again sponsoring legislation that would ban transgender females from competitive sports at all levels of schooling in Wisconsin. Last time, it failed to pass the Republican-dominated state Senate. Governor Evers has promised to veto the bill, should it reach his desk this time.
Gallup polling shows that less than 2% of the total population of this country is transgender. Joanna Harper, who has written several books on the subject, and served as an adviser to the International Olympic Committee on transgender matters, tells us that there are about 100 transgender athletes in total in the 50 states. We should not be surprised that Olympic, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association officials do not favor banning transgender athletes.
Ask young people what, outside their own personal problems, they consider most threatening they will probably talk about climate change and school shootings. Hardly ever will you hear “transgender female athletes” listed as a threat.
Athletic competition does for transgender kids just what it does for other kids; it provides a sense of worth, accomplishment, and belonging. Punishing them for nature’s vagaries is cruel and ignorant.
There are positive ways for Representative Dittrich to spend her time and our tax money. Continually pushing this divisive cultural issue is not one of them.
— Floss Whalen, Oconomowoc