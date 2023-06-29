To the editor: Bias-ladened questions are too often used to create strong emotions and solidify partisanship. This is done by politicians of all stripes.
On June 23, Representative Fitzgeralds’s office sent the following e-mail: “Do you support charging higher fees on homebuyers with good credit and savings as a means to subsidize more risky loans to borrowers with lower credit scores? Yes No Unsure.”
No other statement or explanation was included. I, unaware of what would generate such a polling question, went to the representative’s website and other sources. I learned that on June 23 the House passed the Middle Class Borrower Protection Act.
The act was in response to a Biden administration rule change for pricing of mortgage loans to be purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, big purchasers of the country’s mortgage loans.
Arguments have been made in support of and opposing the Biden administration rule. The merits of those positions would take many more words than are allowed here. Noteworthy, however, is the position of the National Association of Home Builders: It believes the act is “counterproductive because it will create uncertainty in the housing sector.”
I expect more detail and a more nuanced discussion of the proposed rule and the legislation from our representative. Perhaps the proposed rule requires a legislative response. Perhaps the legislative response requires greater examination and explanation.
But definitely voters should require, and are entitled to, straightforward, honest and complete information.
- Robert Storm, Summit