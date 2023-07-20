To the editor: As a business owner, former elected official, and American history buff, I know that access to our nation’s capital is vital to our state. Whether that’s access to meet with federal elected officials, businesspeople making trips to Washington, D.C., or local schools and families taking educational trips to learn our nation’s history like my son’s Oconomowoc middle school class did in 2022, affordable, timely and convenient access to Washington makes our state a better place to live and do business.
But I’m concerned over debates currently going on in Congress that could put at risk the direct flights to Reagan National Airport from Milwaukee and Madison. These debates center around a decades-old rule called the perimeter rule, which restricts direct flights with a few exceptions - to Reagan from airports within 1,250 miles. This rule ensures the safe and orderly operation of the already at capacity airport.
Without the perimeter rule, smaller airports like Madison and Milwaukee would likely lose their direct flights to larger airports out west, as well. Direct access to the federal seat of power and access to our nation’s capital should be supported. I hope Senator Baldwin does all she can to fight this change.
— Lou Kowieski, Oconomowoc