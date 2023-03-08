To the editor: The Town of Delafield should prioritize the safety of its residents and approve the Lake Country Fire and Rescue Department referendum. The funds will primarily be used to retain seven full-time firefighters and EMS staff in 2023, and to retain seven additional staff in 2024. The increase will add $11.86 per month in taxes for a home assessed at $500,000.
Response times to emergencies have ballooned for LCFR from the American Heart Association standard of eight minutes for a response to an ambulance call to 10 minutes and 23 seconds in Delafield during 2022, due to short staffing at our fire stations. LCFR often consolidated staff at two fire stations, leaving one fire station unmanned.
The Town of Delafield is the lowest- taxed municipality in Waukesha County with a mill rate of $1.44 per thousand. With the approval of the requested tax levy referendum, the Town will remain one of the lowest taxed municipalities in Waukesha with the tax rate of $1.73.
The Town of Delafield’s share of the LCFR budget this year is 22.54%. When you multiply out the requested 14 hires over two years at 22.54%, it equates to hiring 2.93 full-time employees for the Town of Delafield. This speaks volumes about the economy of scale and the power of the consolidation in 2020-2021.
Unfortunately, the residents served by LCFR will end up paying more regardless of whether the referendum passes. Property insurance premiums are based in part on “Public Protection Classification.” If we chose not to fund our firefighters, property insurance rates could potentially increase.
If Delafield residents vote against emergency services, it means unacceptable response times and an increase your home insurance premiums. Learn the facts about the fire referendum by visiting the department’s
— John Schroeder, Town of Delafield