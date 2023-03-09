To the editor: Recently, on Fox News, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that violent crime in America is “through the roof” so I decided to finally go and get a gun for self-defense.
I went to the gun store and explained why I was there. I was shocked at the myriad choices before me. There were big guns and little guns, long ones and short ones. Some were very scary-looking because they were black in color or had menacing-looking parts and attachments.
They made a few suggestions to narrow down my choices but every time they showed me a gun I asked the question, “Can I assault anybody with this gun?”
I got the same answer every time: “Yes.” Joe Biden and the Democrats want to get rid of “assault weapons” so I don’t want to get something that I will have to “give up” later.
I’ve reached an impasse here. How can I get a gun for self-defense and pacify the Democrats at the same time if all guns can be used for assaulting people?
Isn’t it interesting that the very first amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America gives us “free speech” and the very next thing they put to pen is “and if you want to, go get a gun?”
Coincidence? I think not.
— Andy Koszuth, Waukesha