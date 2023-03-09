To the editor: Mayor Magnus, in his letter to city residents and business owners, stated this real fact in the first paragraph of his letter: “We are all frustrated when costs increase, and many are struggling right now with the costs of about everything; mortgage payments, rent, food, basic services, and more.”
The mayor’s letter factually laid out the truth of what we all dealt with in 2022 and are still dealing with in 2023 as we struggle with even higher inflation and possible job losses as reputable economists report the true inflation rate is now 14.48%, not 6.4%.
Per the information sent out regarding tax liability calculation for the WLFD referendum passed last year, I correctly calculated a $400 increase over our previous year’s tax bill. Instead our tax bill was twice that and more!
When I addressed the large increase in our property tax bill to my city council member, she stated the following: “In regards to our tax bill, and particularly the city portion of the bill. I do agree it has gone up substantially. But unfortunately, the city was under assessed for a very long time, and while I don’t agree with how quickly they’re playing, catch-up, that is ultimately what is causing the sticker shock.”
Interesting that Mayor Magnus did not address the underassessment issue in his December letter or that the city moved to play “catch-up” now.
Based on the added tax burden for the WLFD and the city’s “catch-up” now of previous underassessment for adequately providing community services, plus the school district’s failures to fund needed building repairs in previous referendums, many families can now ill afford to take on more debt for either of the costly OASD amounts ($38,650,000 or $36,800,000) on the April 4 ballot at this time. The best course of action for us now is to wait and vote NO, NOT YET!
— Sharon Savage, Oconomowoc