To the editor: I see that the Oconomowoc Common Council is all in to get rid of the blighted area of the former Highland golf course once and for all and bring us some new tax revenue. It will take around 15 years or so when the TID is finally paid off to see the benefits.
Let’s look on the darker side of this project, what it will give us in return: more traffic, light and automobile pollution; probably a more congested downtown and city beach. What about Silver Lake? If I’m not mistaken this is a spring-fed lake. With all the water being pumped out the aquifer for the new businesses and homes, will this affect its level? Hopefully the city checked into this first.
One more thing: The next time the School Board comes before the residence for a new referendum to build or add on to the existing schools don’t blame them, blame it on the Oconomowoc City Council of March 2023 for this huge development.
— William Post, Oconomowoc