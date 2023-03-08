To the editor: On Thursday, the Republican Women of Waukesha County are welcoming “grass roots activist” Scott Presler to an establishment in Delafield. Why would anyone welcome an “activist” with a well-documented history of peddling hate and violence? Mr. Presler has been associated with ACT for America; a group deemed a Muslim hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Presler was also a sponsor of the “Stop the Steal” riot of January 6, an attempt to violently subvert the voice of the people. He has also publicly spoken in order to agitate against our public schools and school boards.
Why on Earth would anyone welcome such a divisive person to our community if not to further intolerance and divisiveness in our community?
— George Parrino, Oconomowoc