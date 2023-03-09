To the editor: Judge Janet Protasiewicz is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court. In her current position, her job is to apply the law in all cases. A Supreme Court justice’s job is to interpret the law according to the Constitution. All of Janet’s ads are touting her “beliefs” in abortion on demand or otherwise stated, a woman’s right to choose. That is what she says. But what the average voter is hearing is that she wants to get on the court to change the law.
What Janet needs to remember from high school American Government class is two of our branches of government are legislative and judicial. Again, her job in the judicial branch is to APPLY the law. A justice INTERPRETS the law according to the Constitution. The legislative branch is empowered to change existing laws and write new ones.
Sadly, she thinks she can get a position on the court to rewrite laws from the bench. Her ads are strongly inferring that’s what she will do in pandering for votes. Ethics committees should make her recuse herself from any case regarding abortion or redistricting, thus showing she was intentionally misleading voters.
The position she should be running for is a seat in the Assembly, where changes to laws are taken up.
I’m truly hoping the voters in Wisconsin see that the only logical choice is former Justice Daniel Kelly. He’s already been a proven constitutional scholar on the court. His personal beliefs don’t interfere with rulings. Fellow justices will agree. We also need another male perspective on the court. Let’s show the rest of the country that our voters know the difference between a true constitutional conservative versus a radical extremist looking to to change laws from the bench.
Remember, Janet wants abortion on demand. She’s safe. She’s been born already.
— Bruce Harrison, Town of Oconomowoc